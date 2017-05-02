Homicides tax expectations of police

During the short time Marlene Lawrence and I stood on the sidewalk in front of her house on Liberty Heights Avenue on Monday morning, drivers made two illegal U-turns. And the speed at which cars and trucks traveled down the avenue, between Druid Park Drive and Mondawmin Mall, was genuinely shocking. I mean, we could have been standing by I-95.

The posted limit on Liberty Heights is 30 miles per hour. But drivers went easily twice that fast.

"And this is the daytime," Lawrence said. "You should be here at night."

When the City of Baltimore revives its speed-camera operation, they should plant one that can capture both speeders and U-turners in the 2600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Marlene Lawrence would welcome it.

She lives across from the entrance to what used to be Liberty Medical Center; it's now part of Baltimore City Community College. There's a wide opening in the median there, and despite signage prohibiting U-turns, northbound drivers frequently make them, Lawrence says, sometimes damaging cars parked along her side of the street.

In fact, since 2014, speeding and U-turning motorists have wrecked two of Lawrence's cars — one of them just last month — and damaged another.

"Cars driving over the speed limit and others making illegal U-turns occur all day and night," she told me. "I've reported this problem to the city's traffic division, police, neighborhood association ...

"I keep telling people, 'Don't wait until somebody gets killed.'"

But, of course, people getting killed, by other means, is a big problem in Baltimore, and it consumes the attention of police.

I suggested, and Lawrence agreed, that under current conditions, it is probably not realistic to expect police to devote much attention to her problem.

The city faces a crisis in violent crime, with homicides occurring at an historic per capita rate. Considering staffing issues — the Baltimore Police Department has 500 fewer cops than it had in 2012, according to Commissioner Kevin Davis — it's hard to imagine that the department can spare officers for speed enforcement.

I have this thought as I walk city sidewalks and drive city streets. The speed of drivers — on the drag strip that is Northern Parkway, in cars racing along Monroe Street, bouncing through intersections in Mount Vernon — can leave you in a state of shock and awe.

Thus the significance of speed cameras that actually work. The city needs to get it right this time, and the Pugh administration hired a former Prince George's County police major, Robert Liberati, to oversee the program. Liberati ran the Prince George's speed camera system, and Davis, once a deputy chief in that county, urged him to come to Baltimore.

"He is the [speed camera] guru," Davis said in a message Monday night, "and the best guy in Maryland to get it going here the right way."

Meanwhile, it's hard to avoid news of the homicides, and that news makes traffic problems seem almost trivial.

There were 108 homicides through the end of April. You have to go back to the horrible, crack-infested early1990s to find that many killings in the first four months of a year. And Baltimore had 110,000 more citizens at the time.

It is possible, I suppose, to live here and never come close to a homicide, never feel part of that "other Baltimore," where so many of the killings occur. It's almost as if we live in parallel realities.

There's the Baltimore of work and play, of fine dining, of "eds and meds" and arts, of stable neighborhoods and a busy waterfront. It's a Baltimore of committed citizens, like Marlene Lawrence, who are vigilant and demanding.

Then, within the same city limits, there's the alt-Baltimore of guns and drugs, of young men killing and dying, of a contagion of violence and revenge for violence, and too many citizens too afraid to say anything about it.

Jack Young, the City Council president, asked Baltimoreans to step up and turn in anyone, including relatives, they suspect of having committed homicides.

But as we saw even in the shooting death of McKenzie Elliott, the little girl from Waverly who was killed by a stray bullet from a gunfight in 2014, people are reluctant to help. People are afraid. It was not until last week that federal agents filed charges in McKenzie's death. And one of the law enforcement officials at the news conference lamented a lack of tips from the community, even with a reward offer.

"No one in the neighborhood was talking," said Patricia Taylor, former president of the Waverly Improvement Association. "You know, it was gang-related and no one wanted to talk."

It's insanely complex, breaking this cycle of violence. Expecting police to get out in front of it — actually preventing shootings when so many are compelled to the gun, and there are so many guns — is a towering order. And some days — most days — expecting them to do anything else seems unrealistic.

