Judge sees a boy, not a disorder

One man sees a child suffering from a psychological disorder. The other sees a young civil rights leader. The sharply contrasting opinions of two prominent men from Baltimore – one a former chief psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins Hospital, the other a senior judge of the federal appeals court in Richmond – appear in the case of Gavin Grimm, the Virginia teenager who fought his local school board for the right to use the bathroom of his gender identity.

To Dr. Paul McHugh, people such as Grimm are "gender dysphoric." They need psychiatric treatment, not an accommodation of their male-female confusion. McHugh said as much in January in an amicus brief filed in Grimm's case against the Gloucester County School Board.

Few who have followed McHugh's career would be surprised to see his name among the court documents. Though his views have been publicly declared outdated and disavowed by other doctors, including some Hopkins faculty, McHugh has been widely quoted, especially in conservative media. His comments in the Grimm case reflect what he has been arguing for years.

By overruling the school board to allow Grimm to use the bathroom of his choice, McHugh argued, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals had "mandated a scientifically unwarranted, dangerous experiment upon our nation's children." McHugh and two other doctors who joined him in the brief called the 4th Circuit's action a "gender-affirming experiment" that "amounts to nothing more than quackery" likely to do more psychological harm to Grimm than good.

Grimm's case had been headed for the Supreme Court, and the teen, a transgender male, had hoped to have the bathroom issue resolved by his graduation in June.

But in February the Trump administration rescinded legal guidance from the Obama administration that transgender students be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice, and the high court returned the case to the 4th Circuit. The 4th Circuit this month vacated a preliminary injunction that ordered Grimm's school to let him use the boys' restroom.

That's when Andre Davis, senior judge of the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals — and, before that, a state and federal judge in his native Baltimore — described Grimm's fight in heroic terms. Davis' order was marked by lauding prose; it has been making the rounds of LGBTQ and legal circles. It deserves generous quotation.

Davis and a fellow judge, Henry F. Floyd, likened the 17-year-old Grimm to people who had been on the leading edge of the fight for civil rights, from Dred Scott, the slave who sued for his freedom, to Edie Windsor, who successfully challenged the constitutionality of federal law banning same-sex marriage.

"Our country has a long and ignominious history of discriminating against our most vulnerable and powerless," Davis wrote. "We have an equally long history, however, of brave individuals ... who refused to accept quietly the injustices that were perpetuated against them. ..."

By his words, Davis would seem unpersuaded by McHugh that Grimm has a condition that should be treated, not accommodated. Rather, the boy, referred to as "G.G." in court papers, has a gender identity that deserves to be recognized and protected.

"G.G.'s case is about much more than bathrooms," Davis wrote. "It's about a boy asking his school to treat him just like any other boy. It's about protecting the rights of transgender people in public spaces and not forcing them to exist on the margins. It's about governmental validation of the existence and experiences of transgender people, as well as the simple recognition of their humanity.

"His case is part of a larger movement that is redefining and broadening the scope of civil and human rights so that they extend to a vulnerable group that has traditionally been unrecognized, unrepresented and unprotected. G.G.'s plight has shown us the inequities that arise when the government organizes society by outdated constructs like biological sex and gender. Fortunately, the law eventually catches up to the lived facts of people; indeed, the record shows that the Commonwealth of Virginia has now recorded a birth certificate for G.G. that designates his sex as male.

"G.G.'s lawsuit also has demonstrated that some entities will not protect the rights of others unless compelled to do so. Today, hatred, intolerance, and discrimination persist — and are sometimes even promoted — but by challenging unjust policies rooted in invidious discrimination, G.G. takes his place among other modern-day human rights leaders who strive to ensure that, one day, equality will prevail, and that the core dignity of every one of our brothers and sisters is respected by lawmakers and others who wield power over their lives. ...

"Today, G.G. adds his name to the list of plaintiffs whose struggle for justice has been delayed and rebuffed. As Dr. King reminded us, however, 'the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.' G.G.'s journey is delayed but not finished."

