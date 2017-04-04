Courts check Trump, at least so far

Besides his own incompetence, the only check on President Donald J. Trump appears to be the federal judiciary, at least for the time being. So Trump and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, might want to slow down or even halt Baltimore's pending consent decree on police reforms, but that does not mean it will happen.

In fact, chances are pretty good that a judge in Baltimore is going to say he sees no reason to hold the process up.

And besides, Baltimore's mayor and police commissioner made it clear Tuesday that the reforms are going to happen, no matter what — as they should.

I realize that all but the 36 percent of Americans who think Trump is doing a swell job are supposed to be in panic mode 24/7. But I have confidence in the federal judiciary and the rule of law, at least for the time being.

If you have been keeping score, you know that Trump and the people who work for him have not exactly been killin' it in the courts.

Since Trump took office in January, here's what the record shows:

In February, a judge in Seattle ordered a halt to the implementation and enforcement of Trump's travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Responding with one of his tweet fits, Trump declared the ruling "ridiculous" and called U.S. District Judge James Robart, a Republican appointee, a "so-called judge." The White House vowed to appeal Robart's decision.

A week later, a federal appeals court, made up of two Democratic appointees and one appointed by a Republican president, upheld Robart's ruling and refused to reinstate Trump's executive order.

In March, after the Trump administration revised the president's executive order, two federal judges — one in Hawaii and one in Maryland — ruled against it, saying that it constituted a Muslim ban, an act of religious discrimination. The judges used Trump's own words against him, citing his campaign promises to at least temporarily keep Muslims from entering the country.

Also citing Trump's own words — "Get 'em outta here" — a federal judge in Kentucky ruled last week in favor of three people who contended that the tough-talking candidate incited violence against them during a Louisville campaign rally last March.

U.S. District Judge David Hale ruled that a lawsuit brought by three protesters against the Trump campaign and two supporters could move forward. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Hale found Trump's ordering the removal of an African-American woman "particularly reckless" because violence had broken out at an earlier Trump rally and because hate group members were known to be in the Louisville crowd. The judge rejected Trump's free-speech defense.

And also last month, we had the denouement of the Trump University case, with U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel — "who happens to be, we believe, Mexican," in Trump's words last year — overseeing a settlement in two class-action lawsuits and a civil lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general.

As a result, Trump is to pay $25 million to end years of legal battles with hundreds of customers who said they were sold empty promises to make them successful in real estate. Trump, who had vowed that he would never settle the case, admitted no wrongdoing.

So the president's record in court is not good.

Now Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, orders the Justice Department to review consent decrees with troubled police departments, like Baltimore's, because Sessions is a critic of consent decrees and because the Trump administration's priorities are officer safety and morale and reducing violent crime — not protecting the public from rogue cops who violate civil rights.

This move by Sessions could hold up final approval of Baltimore's consent decree to bring reforms under court supervision to the Police Department.

It doesn't seem to matter to Sessions that this agreement between the city and DOJ took months to work out, and that it was supported by a report showing that Baltimore police had routinely violated the constitutional rights of citizens, particularly those who lived in predominantly black neighborhoods. Sessions and Trump are far removed from the scene and have no sense of the importance of having this matter resolved and the reforms implemented. Baltimore needs to get on with it.

This has all the markings of Trump's determination to erase the Obama legacy. In fact, it seems to have more to do with that than anything else. There is no justification for further delaying the matter.

I would be surprised if U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar grants the DOJ delay at this point.

But here's the thing: Ultimately, any of the matters I mentioned above could end up in federal appellate courts made up of judges appointed by Trump. Beyond that, there's only the Supreme Court.

As I said, the courts are the one check on Trump that Americans who cherish civil liberties and the rule of law can count on — at least for the time being.

drodricks@baltsun.com