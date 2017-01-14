By the time their chief arrived, firefighters from Engine Company 54 and Truck Company 30 had knocked the fire down, but not before the fire had knocked most of the house down, with the six Malone children inside.

There were still hot spots in the charred and smoldering ruins of the house on Springwood Avenue, but no one left to save, no one left alive. The fire had been so intense, the house swallowed by flames, that the men from Squad 54 had been unable to get inside.

So now some of them took a knee in the front yard and removed their air bottles as the full scope of the latest tragedy in Baltimore's long spell of terrible events became starkly clear to everyone on the scene at 1 a.m. Thursday.

One of the men saw Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford as he arrived.

"We did everything we could, Chief," the firefighter said.

Niles knew the man who called out. "He's a good man," the chief told me Friday. "He's a good firefighter. I said, 'I know you did.' Then I mustered everyone, gathered them by Engine 30, which was the truck right in front of the house, and I told them how much I appreciated them, how much I valued them, and what they'd tried to do …"

Six children were found dead after a fiery house collapse that injured four other family members who escaped from the home in Northeast Baltimore's Cedmont neighborhood Thursday morning, the city Fire Department said.

Other firefighters were arriving to pick through the collapsed house in a search for the bodies of the Malone children.

"It's really hard when you try your best and you still lose a child," Ford said. "I've never forgotten my first one."

He started his career as a firefighter 25 years ago in Bessemer, Ala. A baby died in a fire in North Bessemer on Ford's shift, and when he returned to his station, he went over everything he'd done, wondering if he'd done enough, wondering if he'd done everything right.

He knew the firefighters from Squad 54 were thinking those same thoughts Thursday morning, as the bodies of each of the Malone children were brought out of the rubble and given to the medical examiner.

"I told them they did a good job," Ford said. "I thanked them. … It's so hard because, you know, we're in the rescue business, not the recovery business. We're there to save lives. And when a child dies, you live with that, and not just your whole career, but your entire life, until God calls you home."

Long, loud, never-ending

I mention Baltimore's long spell of terrible events because that's exactly what it feels like, as if the city is cursed. Going back about 20 months, to the death of Freddie Gray and the unrest in the spring of 2015, it seems like this city can't get a break from tragedy.

There was the surge in shootings and killings in 2015, followed by more shootings and killings in 2016, with homicides surpassing 300 each of those years — a number we had not seen since the 1990s.

In November, a school bus collided with a Maryland Transit Administration bus on Frederick Avenue, killing both drivers and four passengers on the MTA. On Dec. 17, a morning ice storm caused a massive collision of vehicles along Interstate 95; a gasoline tanker skidded off a highway bridge and exploded, killing the driver.

Four children and a 90-year-old woman died in house fires in December, and now the Malone family tragedy on Springwood Avenue. The same day came word from police about a 17-year-old boy being shot to death, as the homicides continue, almost one per day, in 2017.

We've always had violence, always had fatal fires, always accidents. Such is life. Such is Baltimore. But sometimes, the pace and scope of the horrible feels overwhelming and exhausting, like a long, loud train coming through, never stopping, never ending.

A glimmer of hope

About consent decrees on policing, like the one Baltimore reached last week with the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Greenberger is an optimist: It worked in Cincinnati, he says, it ought to work here.

Greenberger, an attorney, legal scholar and professor at the University of Maryland School of Law, writes in a journal essay that Cincinnati's consent decree with the DOJ remedied many of the problems that existed between police and citizens in the Ohio city in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"The results were profound," Greenberger writes in the essay, to be published in a forthcoming issue of the University of Maryland Law Journal of Race, Religion, Gender and Class. "Between 1999 and 2014, police use-of-force incidents declined by 69 percent, citizen complaints against police declined by 42 percent, and injuries resulting from encounters with police declined by 56 percent. In addition, the number of violent crimes dropped from 4,137 in 2002 to 2,343 in 2015."

So Greenberger is optimistic — and confident that, once the consent decree is approved and embedded in a court order, the Trump Justice Department will be unable to overturn it.

