Roughly Speaking podcast: The absurd possibility that its opponents could ever 'fix' Obamacare (episode 228)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Dan comments on what happened over the past few days in Washington — the botched Republican attempt to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, the enduring domestic achievement of President Obama repeatedly dismissed as a disaster by President Trump and others who vowed to repeal and replace it. But the effort was doomed from the start: Obamacare can only be fixed by those who support it, not those who oppose government involvement in delivering health care for all, and certainly not by those who seek to wipe out President Obama’s legacy.

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server.

Using our app? Go to baltimoresun.com/roughlyspeaking to listen to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes: