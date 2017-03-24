Roughly Speaking podcast: ICYMI: Catching up on news (and the Orioles) with Sun staffers (episode 227)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 2:06: The Sun’s Washington correspondent, John Fritze, talks about the Republican splintering over the House GOP’s repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. ➤ Jump to this segment
- 16:42: Can a city that loses population and struggles with violent crime afford to require a $15 minimum wage? Luke Broadwater, who covers Baltimore government and politics, talks about that issue and offers perspective on the first 100 days of Mayor Catherine Pugh. ➤ Jump to this segment
- 36:26: Erin Cox, State House bureau chief of the Sun, catches us up on news from the General Assembly as it heads into the final two weeks of the 2017 legislative session. ➤ Jump to this segment
- 48:28: Almost live from Florida: The Sun’s Orioles beat writer, Eduardo Encina, gives his views of the Orioles as they prepare to come north for Opening Day on April 3. ➤ Jump to this segment
- 1:08:59: Book critic Paula Gallagher recommends a coming-of-age novel set in the 1970s, "Setting Free the Kites," by Alex George. ➤ Jump to this segment
