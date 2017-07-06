The take-away from the Smith brothers tragedy

In the mind-numbing, spirit-breaking pace of homicides and lesser violence in Baltimore -- now in its third consecutive summer -- we take note of three tragic ironies: The brother of the chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department is shot to death in his apartment. The stepson of a prominent criminal defense attorney is gunned down at a gas station. An assistant city health commissioner who oversees anti-violence efforts is assaulted at midday on a downtown street corner.

T.J. Smith, the man who almost daily provides official notice of killings, finds the name of a younger sibling, 24-year-old Dionay “Dion” Smith, among the latest victims.

Warren Brown, who has defended numerous young men charged with violent crimes, offers a $10,000 reward for the one who fatally shot his stepson, 22-year-old Louis “Cody” Young. "It gets you to the point,” Brown said, reflecting on his career in light of Young’s death, “where it becomes impossible to represent somebody who you know from your experience is a trigger-puller or likely to be a trigger-puller."

And Greg Sileo, a civic-minded city official who oversees the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, is beaten and robbed by four teenagers. The boys, each 16 years old, have been arrested and charged as adults with assault and robbery.

There is irony in each story, irresistible irony that serves, I suppose, to break up the bleak monotony of news from the alt-Baltimore of poverty and hardship, of guns and drugs, of young men killing and dying. Those of us who watch from a distance -- from a few blocks away, or hundreds of miles away -- see a Baltimore that exists parallel to the one we know and savor, the Baltimore of work and play, of bars and restaurants, of bike lanes and farmers markets, of construction cranes and waterfront apartments -- the struggling, striving, livable but deeply flawed city.

We've grown used to this alt-Baltimore; it endures, and people keep dying, and there's nothing more frustratingly sad about life here.

But the greatest dangers for all of us, especially those who believe they live at a safe distance from the violence, is to accept it and see it as normal. And that’s why, acknowledging the irony, I reject it. Irony suggests drama, an artifice from Greek tragedy, or Shakespeare.

Let’s leave tragic irony to the script writers.

This is real life, and real death.

The thing to take away from the three cases cited -- Smith, Brown and Sileo -- is how pervasive crime is here.

If you have ever had jury duty in Baltimore, you’ve seen dozens of hands go up when a judge asks if any prospective jurors have been victims of crime, or are related to victims of crime. It is a stunning and shameful reality.

Baltimore has been through five decades of population loss, the loss of industry, the abandonment of thousands of rowhouses, a heroin epidemic, a crack epidemic, and surges in homicides. Add the unrest of April 2015, layer in the current opioid crisis, and you have a long history of tragedy and trauma pushing against all good efforts at resurgence. Baltimore is a city in perpetual recovery.

Dionay Smith was involved in one of those efforts, as an intake worker at Penn North Community Resource Center in West Baltimore. That organization, operated by Maryland Community Health Initiatives, Inc., provides all kinds of services -- housing, acupuncture treatment, job placement -- for hundreds of men and women in recovery from drug addiction.

“Dion, everyone called him that, was a funny kid and a very, very bright kid,” says Steve Dixon, president and chief operating officer at Penn North. “He was very smart, very computer savvy. He was with us about seven years.

“He was an intake worker. He interviewed people coming into our program to determine what they needed -- treatment, or housing. He was very good at it. And I’ll tell you something else: He was a good father. He had three children, and he frequently had those children with him. He loved those children.”

And they were with him Sunday, up until the evening, when someone entered Smith’s apartment and shot him to death. He was the 173rd person to be killed in the city this year.

That he was T.J. Smith’s brother does not make his death ironic. Irony is not what I see or appreciate here. Pervasive violence, touching so many people, and often people we know -- a friend or coworker, a babysitter, a pastor, the lawyer who defended your cousin, the civic-minded guy up the street, the young man you used to see riding his bike through the neighborhood -- that’s what I take away from these stories.

Baltimore is a city in perpetual recovery, and not just from drug addiction or blight or abandonment. But from the violence that has inflicted so much pain into the citizenry over such a long time, across generations.

“I hope that people can connect and relate,” T.J. Smith said.

Surely, sadly, so many do.