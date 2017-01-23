A bait-and-switch pitch on Maryland casinos and schools?

Throughout his campaign for the presidency, and in accepting the Republican nomination and again in his Inauguration speech on Friday, Donald J. Trump painted the nation dark, dysfunctional and dystopian. Among his many exaggerations and insults was a slap at public education, which he described as “flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge.”

A retired teacher I know cackled when she heard that. The idea of school systems being “flush with cash” is not only a distortion of reality, but it serves as a suggestion that the new president thinks maybe we’ve gone overboard with all this education stuff, that federal, state and local governments spend too much on teaching. After all, it was Trump who declared during the campaign, “I love the poorly educated.”

But, in Maryland, one could get the impression that the local school systems, considered among the best in the nation, are “flush with cash.”

Citizens who voted to legalize the numbers racket back in 1972 (the state lottery) and to expand gambling in 2008 (casinos) did so after being told that new tax revenues would support public schools. It was an effective pitch, a way to get people opposed to more gambling to accept the move to casinos. I’m sure I’m not the only Marylander who thought an expansion of gambling would mean state-of-the-art classrooms, better teacher pay and benefits, and generally higher student achievement than what we’ve already seen across the state.

Particularly, the new revenue from the gambling houses would help struggling school systems in Baltimore and some of the less affluent counties.

Turns out, that’s not what happened. In fact, according to Sunday’s story in The Baltimore Sun by reporters Luke Broadwater and Erica Green, funding for education has not grown beyond what the law requires from year to year, even as the state reaps hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue from the casinos.

If you thought that education funding would grow as the casinos prospered, you thought wrong. When they drafted the legislation that ultimately became state law, former Gov. Martin O'Malley and Democrats in the General Assembly did not require that school aid keep pace with the growth in gambling.

But that’s how it was repeatedly pitched in the advertising before the November 2008 referendum. O’Malley, among others, predicted that hundreds of millions of dollars would go to the public schools. That’s how I remember it. That’s probably how a lot of you remember it.

It’s probably why a lot of people think our schools should be “flush with cash” by now.

Turns out, the state’s Educational Trust Fund is not a lockbox. While the money has been used to help school systems keep up with rising costs and to fulfill the state’s obligations under the school-funding formula, a lot of the money has been used for other government programs and projects.

O’Malley had no comment about this for The Sun.

To be fair, it’s not like this was a secret. There was no requirement that a surge in revenue from casinos should mean a surge of new SMART boards, tablets (and air-conditioning) for public schools. Opponents of the deal we made with the casino companies nine years ago warned all along that budgetary pressures would push some of the new revenue to other needs. They predicted what has happened would happen.

Maybe it’s not, strictly speaking, a bait-and-switch deal. But it certainly feels that way.