Seven Maryland professors grade the Obama presidency

With just two days left in the 44th presidency, I asked seven college professors to grade Barack Obama’s two terms in the White House, for a companion piece to my Wednesday column. I have benefited greatly from knowing some of these astute and knowledgeable people for more than 30 years. I developed associations with others during the Obama presidency. Based at Maryland colleges and universities, each provided perspectives on news and political trends for my Midday show on WYPR (2008-2015), and they continue to inform my column, blog and podcast at The Baltimore Sun.

Melissa Deckman, author of “Tea Party Women: Mama Grizzlies, Grassroots Leaders, and the Changing Face of the American Right.” She is the Louis L. Goldstein Professor of Public Affairs and chair of the political science department at Washington College:

I think historians will regard Obama's legacy as largely positive, from a personal as well as a political perspective. His biggest political achievement, by far, was stopping the nation from heading into another Depression. While there are structural changes in the economy that remain problematic -- including how best to deal with income inequality and to design an economic system to deal with globalization that doesn't devolve into isolationist, protectionist politics and that boosts the middle class -- I think many Americans simply don't give his economic performance enough credit.

From a foreign policy perspective, history will also remember that the nation was not drawn into any protracted conflicts and he did a good job of shoring up our relations with our allies. Do problems remain? Could his administration have done more to help with the Syrian conflict? To promote peace in the Middle East? Sure. But I think the absence of a major conflict, drawing in the U.S. military, is important to remember.

Much of his other domestic priorities were clearly thwarted by an antagonistic, polarized Congress. Another point of pride is to also remember that no major scandal erupted during his administration -- a feat that Reagan, Clinton nor Bush can claim.

Lastly, from a personal perspective, an important part of his legacy will, of course, be his time as the nation's first African-American president. Most Americans, I believe, will look back fondly at how he handled the job of the presidency, with dignity and with profound respect for the office. Even those who disagree with him politically admire his strong devotion to the First Lady and his daughters, and that cannot be undersold.

Max Hilaire, author of three books on international law, a two-time Fulbright scholar and chair of the political science department at Morgan State University:

President Obama inspired people from all over the world, especially those less fortunate. He gave hope to the hopeless and disadvantaged, and he got people to believe in the United States again. We were once again proud to say we are Americans when we traveled abroad. More importantly, President Obama rescued the U.S. economy from disaster. He created millions of jobs. He gave millions access to healthcare, and he restored America's standing in the world. A remarkable achievement, indeed.

Richard Striner, professor of history at Washington College, Lincoln scholar and author of books on presidents, film and architecture:

On the one hand, by setting such high standards for himself and by conducting himself with such extraordinary dignity and decency, he handled the challenges of being the nation's first African-American president brilliantly.

On the other hand, his very judiciousness led him to make a fatal mistake in his very first year -- the economic stimulus of 2009 was insufficient and the money was spent too subtly by half.

Granted, he helped to rescue GM and he prevented the recession from becoming a full-fledged depression. But the "jobless recovery" of 2010 was fatal for his presidency. When he and the Democrats lost the house to the Republican tea partiers, it was all over -- really -- because Republican sabotage from that point on would prevent him from doing much of anything in domestic affairs for the rest of his presidency except through some limited executive orders.

As soon as he heard the first use of the words "jobless recovery," he should have gone right back to Congress, while the Democrats still controlled it, and pushed through a huge public works appropriation to be spent the way Harry Hopkins spent WPA money during the New Deal -- hang out a big Uncle Sam sign in every locale and then offer immediate employment to the jobless. You know: “If you need a job, you've got one, right now, today, doing what you do best,” i.e. Federal Writers Project, Federal Theatre Project, etc.

Instead of doing this, Obama changed the subject to health care. If he had only waited for a full-scale recovery, he and the Dems could have put through a first-class health insurance program instead of the mess of Obamacare -- a mess because it's all that the Democrats could manage with the threat of Republican filibusters hanging over them. You know what? Both Obama and Biden have confessed as much (in so many words) within the past two weeks.

Too late. Obama had a very brief window of opportunity that opened and closed very quickly, so he missed his one and only chance to really master our situation. Not his fault that he inherited an economic crisis that started under his predecessor. But the same thing was true of Herbert Hoover in 1929.