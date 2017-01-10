Roughly Speaking podcast: Cummings and Van Hollen on Trump, ACA repeal, Russian hack, Obama's record (episode 195)

In this podcast:
- 1:29: Just two days after being sworn in as Maryland’s junior Senator, Chris Van Hollen took to the floor to speak out against Republican fast-track efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. On today’s podcast, Van Hollen talks about the consequences of dismantling President Obama’s signature health insurance law.
- 18:48: Rep. Elijah Cummings criticizes congressional Republicans, including the chairman of a government watchdog committee, for not questioning President-elect Donald Trump’s extensive foreign financial holdings and the potential for conflicts in his presidency. Cummings and other Democrats have filed legislation requiring all presidents to divest of their businesses and put their assets in a blind trust. Anything short of that, says the Maryland Democrat and ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, will put Trump in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause the day he takes office. In this podcast, Cummings also talks about the significance of the Russian hack of the 2016 election and, with President Obama scheduled to give his farewell address tonight from Chicago, the congressman reflects on the Obama years in the White House.
