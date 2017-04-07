Roughly Speaking podcast: Bringing the troubled artist Donny Hathaway to life on stage (episode 233)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 3:03: Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack scored major pop hits in the 1970s with their duets, “Where Is The Love?” and “The Closer I Get To You.” But Hathaway, a gifted soul singer and song writer, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, a severe form of mental illness that extracted a heavy toll on his music career and his personal life, culminating with his suicide at age 33 in 1979. At Baltimore Center Stage this month, Kelvin Roston Jr. portrays Hathaway in “Twisted Melodies,” a one-man play Roston wrote and reworked over the last 10 years. Today Dan speaks with Roston about Hathaway and the play, and about mental illness.➤ Jump to this segment
- 17:26: Dr. Mark Komrad, Baltimore psychiatrist, gives his impressions of “Twisted Melodies.” Komrad, a contributor to conversations about mental health on Roughly Speaking, is the author of, “You Need Help: A Step-by-Step Plan to Convince a Loved One to Get Counseling.”➤ Jump to this segment
