Roughly Speaking podcast: St. Patrick's Day food, and how an Irish love song became Morgan State's alma mater (episode 226)

- 2:08: Book critic Paula Gallagher recommends a foodie book, this one called, "Eating Korea," by British writer Graham Holliday, a chip off the ole Bourdain.
7:15: With St. Patrick’s Day a week away, Dan welcomes Henry Hong and John Shields for a lesson in making corned beef from scratch. If you’re going to make your own corned beef in time for the Irish holiday, you’d better listen up and get started right away. While corned beef and cabbage is considered the traditional dish, John says it’s not so in Ireland, and he offers a recipe for what he had there on St. Patrick’s Day: Irish Bacon and Cabbage. John Shields is a cookbook author and proprietor of Gertrude’s restaurant in the Baltimore Museum of Art. Henry Hong, aka The Food Nerd, is food and beverage manager of the Baltimore Country Club.
24:35: Laura Byrne, founder and director of the Baltimore Irish Arts Center, talks about Irish music in Baltimore on St. Patrick’s Day and the upcoming Baltimore Irish Trad Fest.
- 30:38: Peter Brice, executive director of New Century American Irish Arts Co. in Annapolis, tells the back-story of an old Irish tune that years later became the school song of Morgan State University. Dan tells about the Morgan teachers who adopted “Believe me, if all those endearing young charms” into “Fair Morgan,” the university’s alma mater. The segment concludes with the Morgan choir singing the song. Special thanks to Maryland Public Television for providing the recording.
