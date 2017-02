Our film critics, Linda Delibero (12:30) of Johns Hopkins University and Christopher Llewellyn Reed (5:08) of Stevenson University, react to the 2017 Academy Awards, and the most shocking snafu in Oscars history — the announcement of the wrong winner for best picture.

