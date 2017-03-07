Roughly Speaking podcast: The roots of Islamophobia and the U.S. retreat from refugees (episode 224)

4:46: Award-winning author Mohsin Hamid, whose new novel, “Exit West,” is a love story about refugees fleeing a war-torn country, talks about migrants, globalization, nationalism and America in the time of Trump. Hamid is scheduled to appear Saturday at the Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore for a fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee’s Baltimore area refugee rescue and resettlement efforts. Hamid is the author of three previous novels, including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” an international best-seller in 2007.





Award-winning author Mohsin Hamid, whose new novel, “Exit West,” is a love story about refugees fleeing a war-torn country, talks about migrants, globalization, nationalism and America in the time of Trump. Hamid is scheduled to appear Saturday at the Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore for a fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee’s Baltimore area refugee rescue and resettlement efforts. Hamid is the author of three previous novels, including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” an international best-seller in 2007. 23:12: With President Trump having revised and signed an executive order banning immigrants from six majority-Muslim nations, veteran journalist Arnold “Skip” Isaacs returns to Roughly Speaking to offer more perspective on American fears of terrorism and the roots of Islamophobia. Isaacs says those fears are overheated and in part driven by anti-Islamic extremists who push conspiracy theories about “civilization jihad,” sharia law and terrorist connections to Muslim-American organizations.

