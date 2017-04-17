Roughly Speaking podcast: Maryland's strengthened attorney general sees 'a lot to be vigilant about' with Trump (episode 236)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

1:43: Paula Gallagher, a Baltimore County librarian and Roughly Speaking book critic, recommends "Mozart's Starling," a non-fiction look at the great composer's relationship with a bird and how starlings, once favored as pets, came to be considered a nuisance in the United States. ➤Jump to this segment

5:43: The General Assembly has authorized the state attorney general, Brian Frosh, to sue the Trump administration to protect Maryland's interests — and Frosh is now empowered to do so without first getting the permission of the Governor. In his story about this in today's Baltimore Sun, reporter Ian Duncan says the assembly left behind "a kind of night watchman" to keep an eye on Washington while the legislature is in recess. But what actions by the Trump administration would prompt Frosh and other Democratic attorneys general to go to court? We'll also hear of efforts to stop price gouging by pharmaceutical companies and how the state legislature reformed a bail system that Frosh believes would ultimately have been found to be unconstitutional. ➤Jump to this segment

