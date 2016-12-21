Roughly Speaking podcast: 100 things to do in Baltimore before it's too late (episode 191)

In this podcast:

Haussner’s Regret is Dan’s term for the remorse Baltimoreans feel when they realize it’s too late to do something they always meant to do but never did, or something they did once and enjoyed but never got to a second time. It is named for the once-famous, now-gone Highlandtown restaurant crammed with paintings, ceramics and sculpture that closed after 73 years in 1999. It closed fast, too, just two weeks after Mrs. Frances Haussner George announced she’d had enough. Haussner’s was overwhelmed with customers who wanted one last meal; some stood in line for three hours. Many had not dined at Haussner’s in forever, and they regretted it. On today’s show: Avoiding Haussner’s Regret with a Baltimore Bucket List — that is, an inventory of things every Baltimorean should do — or do again — before it’s too late, from hiking the full length of Charles Street to having a corned beef sandwich at Attman’s to enjoying the annual taxidermy show at the Walters Art Museum to jazz at the Caton Castle. Our discussion is occasioned by the publication of author Judy Colbert’s latest book of regional interest, “100 Things To Do In Baltimore Before You Die.”

