Roughly Speaking podcast: Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin and mothers having 'the talk' with their sons (episode 198)

April Ryan, White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Networks, talks about the president-elect, Donald J. Trump, and his criticism of the press. (He will be the fourth president Ryan has covered in her broadcasting career.) But, with her new book, Ryan’s focus is on the important roles mothers play in the lives of African-American children, particularly boys and young men. Ryan’s book is “At Mama’s Knee: Mothers And Race In Black And White,” and it addresses race relations, and relations between African-Americans and police, the Freddie Gray case and the death of Trayvon Martin. (“Everyone needs to read a book about race,” Ryan says.)

April Ryan is chief of American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington bureau — the only African-American broadcast bureau in the White House, with a network of more than 300 stations nationwide and nearly 20 million listeners each week. Ryan is the author of “The Presidency in Black and White: My Up‑Close View of Three Presidents and Race in America.” She’ll discuss her new book, “At Mama’s Knee,” on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

