Prosecutor: Taneytown man, 'unrepentant drug dealer' gets 20 years

A Taneytown man, whom a prosecutor called an "unrepentant drug dealer," was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute.

Trevor Lamar Groomes, 31, formerly of the 100 block of Carnival Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a narcotic with the intent to distribute during a Thursday afternoon hearing. Judge Thomas Stansfield imposed a sentence of 20 years in prison for the one count, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

The 20-year sentence is the maximum sentence for possession with intent to distribute, according to Maryland code, and it's what the state asked for in this case, said Adam Wells, a prosecutor with the State's Attorney's Office. Wells said the state asked for the maximum sentence because Groomes picked up two criminal cases while he was serving probation for a previous case.

In one of the cases, he was convicted of attempting to flee or elude police in 2014; he was also found to be in possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute in relation to that case. He fled again and was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers at a residence in the 500 block of Poplar Road in Westminster, according to Wells and the release.

Troopers had the house under surveillance in attempts to serve several warrants on Groomes. They knocked on the door to begin to conduct a search and seizure warrant, and one of the residents let them in, according to the release. The troopers smelled marijuana in the residence and found Groomes hiding in a closet. The troopers conducted the search and seizure warrant, and found more than 300 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, 109 Oxycodone pills, fentanyl, suboxone, phentermine hydrochloride pills, scales and about $7,000 in cash, according to the release.

Groomes told Stansfield that the guilty plea would violate his probation, and Stansfield imposed the full sentences in each probation case, according to the release. The sentences will run concurrently, Wells said.

Matthew Williamson, who represented Groomes, said Groomes got the maximum sentence and it spoke for itself.

