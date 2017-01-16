Annapolis Police investigating first city homicide of 2017

Annapolis Police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday in Annapolis.

Officers found the victim after responding to a report of a possible shooting in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive at 3:08 a.m.

According to police, the man was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The victim's identity is being withheld until family members can be notified.

Police said they are actively investigating the death as a homicide.

The shooting is the first homicide in Annapolis this year, and the third in Anne Arundel County.

On Friday, 24-year-old Nathan Antoine Ford died after being shot near his house in the 2200 block of Conquest Way in Odenton.

On Jan. 2, 55-year-old Annapolis resident Terry Crouse was shot and killed outside his home in the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Police are asking anyone with information about Monday's homicide to contact Detective John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or jhmurphy@annapolis.gov.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the 24/7 Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 1-877-7LOCKUP.