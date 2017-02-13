Anne Arundel police got the wrong man in arrest at casino

When Anne Arundel County police spotted a black Jeep Cherokee Friday night pursued by D.C. and Prince George's County police in connection with a carjacking, they sprang into action.

They didn't know the other departments were chasing the wrong vehicle.

Police followed the driver of the Cherokee into the Maryland Live casino garage Friday night and then swarmed the casino, searching for the man. Some gamblers fled gaming tables and machines, though police did not formally evacuate the building.

Police arrested Larry Phillip Browne Jr. of Washington, D.C., as he sat down at a slot machine.

Police discovered 41.3 grams of pot in his coat, separated into three bags, with possession with intent to distribute. Police also found $1,172 cash.

He had parked the black Cherokee on the third level of the casino parking garage. It was taken to police headquarters in Millersville, where it was searched. No further drugs were found.

Anne Arundel police were informed by the Metropolitan Police Department later that night that they had the wrong man, that Brown was not linked to the carjacking in Northeast Washington, police said in charging documents filed Friday night in District Court.

Just after 9:30 p.m. police in Washington found a man lying in the middle of Division Avenue in the District, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 10:50 p.m. Anne Arundel Police received a call for assistance from Prince George's County police who were following a black Cherokee north on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. They believed it was the suspect vehicle in the carjacking.

Two minutes later an Anne Arundel officer spotted the vehicle matching the description on Arundel Mills Boulevard, according to charging documents.

He followed the vehicle and saw it pull into the casino garage.

Browne was seen entering the casino then going into a bathroom where he spent a few minutes. When he emerged and sat down, police converged.

Some patrons of the casino, seeing all the police activity — the arrest and cordoning off a hallway leading to the bathroom — evacuated the casino not knowing what was happening. A handful suffered minor injuries, police reported.

Browne posted $5,000 bail and was released on Sunday.

The Cherokee involved in the carjacking was later found burned, The Washington Post reported. No arrests have been made in the carjacking and shooting.