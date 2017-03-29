Annapolis police rally around officer hurt in a crash

Caring for Officer Michael Macri has become a full-time job for his wife, Nicole.

The Annapolis police officer was responding to a report of shots fired 5 in Annapolis on Oct. 5 when he swerved as another driver entered an intersection. The accident sent Marci's police cruiser into a fence, causing a traumatic brain injury, broken vertebrae, torn shoulder cartilage and other injuries.

At home in Owings Mills, Macri is potentially looking at a years-long recovery. His wife has quit work to care for him and says he's suffering moments of paranoia and anxiety.

"Who my husband was on that day before he left for work is not who he is today," she said. "His personality has definitely been altered."

Now the community and the Annapolis Police Department are trying to raise money to help him cover the gap between what his sick pay and worker's compensation will cover for living expenses and what new situation.

Members of the Annapolis Police Department will gather . on April 10 at Heroes Pub in Annapolis to raise money for the couple. The bar, popular with police and firefighters, will donate 20 percent proceeds that day, the police department said Wednesday in announcing the benefit.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page for the couple, with a goal of $50,000. Currently it's raised under $9,000, Nicole said the money will go toward "living expenses."

Doctors have told the couple that a combination of physical therapy and additional treatment could take between two and five years before Macri is completely recovered.

"I was in a neck brace for the past 5 1/2 months. That was really not fun," Macri said. "Pretty much like a torture device around your face."

While he's able to walk and talk, Nicole said she's in charge of driving him to and from his various medical appointments, which range from two to five a week and take a couple of hours each.

"It's extremely exhausting," she said. "We don't have any family that lives in Maryland, so when something happens, it's us."

She's quit her jobs as a clinical case manager in Millersville and assisting with a private medical practice in Eldersburg to take care of her husband.

Maj. Scott Baker, interim city police chief, said through a spokesman that Macri is receiving his base pay and that his medical bills are covered. The officer could qualify for disability retirement if he can't come back to work.

Macri said he will lose part his compensation as his recovery continues, either once he's determined to be no longer eligible for worker's compensation or when his sick days run out.

"We're not sure how long Mike is going to be out of work," Nicole said.

"And that's barring no surgery if he makes progress."

Married since 2005 and with a 10-year-old son, Macri said he and his wife have been struggling here since the accidents. They expect things to get harder as his recovery continues.

No charges were filed in the accident. Officer Robert Owen, who investigated the crash, wrote in his report that other driver tried to make a left-hand turn in front of Macri as the officer was trying to go through the intersection on the opposite side. The officer had his emergency lights and sire on at the time, police said.

Police said the driver of that vehicle was taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center to be treated for her injuries at the time of the crash.

To help Officer Michael Macri, members of the Annapolis Police Department will hold a fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. April 10 at Hero's Pub, 1 Riverview Ave. in Annapolis. The bar will donate 20 percent of proceeds. The family has set up a fund for contributions toward their living expenses at gofundme.com/WeGotYour6Macri-MacMeathead.