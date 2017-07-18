FBI identifies 'American League Bandit' as 48-year-old Baltimore man

A 48-year-old Baltimore man is suspected of robbing 11 banks in Maryland and Virginia over an eight-month period, according to the FBI.

Tagged "The American League Bandit" by FBI officials, the agency said Tyrone Kevin Gregg, of the 100 block of North Mount Olivet Lane in Baltimore, was arrested in Baltimore on Friday without incident. He earned the nickname from law enforcement officials due to the New York Yankees or Baltimore Orioles caps Gregg was allegedly seen wearing in security camera footage during the robberies.

In Anne Arundel County, Gregg is accused of three bank robberies, all in the Annapolis area. The FBI said he robbed the Howard Bank on Defense Highway in Annapolis twice — once in January and again in February.

The agency had offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest as law enforcement officials believe he was involved in 12 robberies at banks spanning from Howard County to Fairfax County, Virginia.

Gregg is being held in Baltimore County following a bail review hearing on Monday, court records show.

Maryland case records show he is facing theft, robbery and armed robbery charges stemming from the robberies in Baltimore County.

FBI spokesman David Fitz said Baltimore County police charged Gregg with armed robbery in connection with a robbery at BB&T Bank in Hunt Valley on May 31, which was not included in the FBI's original profile of Gregg.

According to the FBI, the dates and times of the Gregg's alleged robberies are:

•Nov. 7, 2016, at Rosedale Federal, 6708 Belair Road in Baltimore.

•Dec. 10, 2016 at Columbia Bank, 67 W. Aylesbury Road in Timonium.

•Jan. 26 at Howard Bank, 116 Defense Highway in Annapolis.

•Jan. 28 at PNC, 7200 Cradlerock Way in Columbia.

•Feb. 2 at M&T Bank, 3221 Spartan Road in Olney.

•Feb. 22 at Howard Bank, 116 Defense Highway in Annapolis.

•March 4 at SunTrust Bank, 603 W. Broad St. in Falls Church, Virginia. This incident was an attempted robbery.

•March 24 at Hamilton Bank, 10283 York Road in Cockeysville. This incident was an attempted robbery.

•May 16 at PNC Bank, 2050 York Road in Timonium.

•June 6 at Wells Fargo, 212 Maple Ave. E. in Vienna, Virginia.

•June 15 at M&T Bank, 9720 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax, Virginia.

•June 17 at Wells Fargo, 930 Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis.

Federal court records show that Gregg was sentenced to four and 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $140,000 in restitution in November 2014 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft; aiding and abetting. Court documents do not make clear if he was given credit for time served or released from prison early.

According to a plea agreement signed by Gregg, he admitted he was part of a scheme where he and two other people stole people's social security numbers and other identifying information and opened credit card accounts in their names using fake IDs.