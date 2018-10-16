Owings Mills woman indicted on vehicular homicide charges

An Owings Mills woman was indicted by a grand jury on charges of vehicular homicide stemming from a December 2017 crash on the Md. 30 bypass in Hampstead.

Kathryn Margaret Cleary, 31, of the unit block of Hartley Circle, is charged with two counts of negligent homicide with a boat or automobile while under the influence, homicide with a motor vehicle or vessel while impaired with alcohol and three charges related to driving or attempting to drive under the influence of alcohol, according to electronic court records.

The incident occurred Dec. 5, 2017, though a warrant for Cleary’s arrest in relation to these charges was issued Oct. 11 and she was arrested later that day, according to electronic court records.

While originally held without bond on Oct. 11, Cleary was released on her own recognizance on Oct. 15 after a bail review hearing, according to electronic court records.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. A fire in the RockSalt Grille carry out location shut down a portion of West Main Street Westminster on Oct. 5, 2018. CAPTION Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. CAPTION Robert Schech Sr. was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire in Hampstead. Robert Schech Sr. was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire in Hampstead. CAPTION Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stansfield found Robert C. Schech Sr., of Hampstead, not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire. Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stansfield found Robert C. Schech Sr., of Hampstead, not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

443-805-9691

twitter.com/EmilyChappell13