Owings Mills woman indicted on vehicular homicide charges

An Owings Mills woman was indicted by a grand jury on charges of vehicular homicide stemming from a December 2017 crash on the Md. 30 bypass in Hampstead.
Kathryn Margaret Cleary, 31, of the unit block of Hartley Circle, is charged with two counts of negligent homicide with a boat or automobile while under the influence, homicide with a motor vehicle or vessel while impaired with alcohol and three charges related to driving or attempting to drive under the influence of alcohol, according to electronic court records.
The incident occurred Dec. 5, 2017, though a warrant for Cleary’s arrest in relation to these charges was issued Oct. 11 and she was arrested later that day, according to electronic court records.
While originally held without bond on Oct. 11, Cleary was released on her own recognizance on Oct. 15 after a bail review hearing, according to electronic court records.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.