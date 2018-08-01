Man shot on edge of Rosemont neighborhood in West Baltimore on Tuesday night

Citywide shooting detectives were investigating a shooting in West Baltimore late on Tuesday night.

Yellow police tape marked off the crime scene on the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road at the edge of the Rosemont neighborhood at 11:30 p.m.

Two black shoes and three small, orange cones lay in front of a body shop at 1809 Bloomingdale Road, where several officers at the scene said a man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, they said. His condition was not immediately known.

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs / Baltimore Sun photo Police tape marks off a crime scene on the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road at the edge of the Rosemont neighborhood. Police tape marks off a crime scene on the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road at the edge of the Rosemont neighborhood. (Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs / Baltimore Sun photo)

The detectives examined the scene with flashlights and walked down an alley before crime scene investigators arrived at the scene around midnight.

As of late on Tuesday night, the shooting was not being investigated as a homicide, said the officers, who were not authorized to speak to the media.

The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment early on Wednesday morning.

David Gebre, a clerk at the Crown gas station across the street from the shooting, said he heard at least two gunshots and then saw police arrive shortly after. He said a customer who came to the gas station just after the shooting said the man who was shot appeared to be alive.

Gebre said police asked for the store’s surveillance video, which he couldn’t immediately access. A manager at the store will provide it to police on Wednesday, he said.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews