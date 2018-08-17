SWAT teams respond to apparent barricade situation in Northwest Baltimore

Several streets in Northwest Baltimore were closed off to traffic Thursday night into Friday morning as Baltimore police and SWAT teams responded to an apparent barricade situation.

One man who asked not to be named for fear of his safety said he had not been allowed into his home at Oakford Avenue and Pall Mall Road for several hours.

About a half dozen SWAT officers could be seen holding shields and other equipment as they stood on the front porch. There was a helicopter overhead.

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

