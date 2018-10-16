Man taken into custody in Baltimore after shooting at officers while fleeing in minivan, police say

A man who Baltimore police say shot at them multiple times while fleeing in a minivan with a 3-year-old girl Monday night was taken into custody, a department official said shortly after midnight.

The 32 year-old male suspect will be transported to Central Booking Intake Facility and be formally charged after questioning, police said. The 3 year-old will undergo a precautionary evaluation at an area hospital for possible injuries. No officers were injured.

Officers were in Mount Clare Junction at approximately 7:39 p.m. when they heard gunfire. Moments later, the Shot Spotter alert system advised officers of gunfire on James Street.

As officers canvassed the area, they observed a gold Ford minivan with its headlights off speeding away from the scene. As police followed the minivan, a gunman inside the vehicle discharged a firearm in the officers’ direction, police said.

While behind the minivan, officers observed a man jump out of the vehicle, the department said. Police continued to follow the minivan and again took on gunfire from a suspect inside the vehicle, they said.

The minivan crashed and a suspect emerged from the driver’s side of the vehicle with a 3 year-old girl, according to the report. The suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.