Man, 19, pleads guilty in Wyman Park attack that was live-streamed on Facebook

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to participating in two attacks last fall, including the stabbing of a Towson professor in Wyman Park that was live-streamed on Facebook.

Dakei Perry's agreement with the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office calls for him to receive a sentence of 10 years in prison. If he violates his probation upon release, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years that were suspended as part of the agreement.

Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer said she was "somewhat reluctant" to accept the deal, and told Perry he was being "rewarded" for "manning up" and pleading guilty instead of taking the case to trial.

"You seem like a guy with potential," Schiffer said. "But these cases are absolutely outrageous."

Perry's co-defendant, Zannay Laws, has pleaded not guilty and is taking that case and a second to trial, which could begin Friday. In court, she turned down a plea offer for both cases that would have resulted in a 25-year sentence, with all but eight years suspended.

In the Wyman Park attack, prosecutors said the victim was sitting on a bench reading a book at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 when he was surrounded. Perry asked where he could exchange foreign money, then another male placed a gun to his head and demanded his property. The professor turned over his phone and some money, but refused to give his cell phone password, Assistant State's Attorney Alex Rothstein said.

That's when the group began attacking him. He was stabbed in the forearm and back, and required staples to seal his wounds, Rothstein said.

After being picked up by police, Perry confessed to his role in the attack as well as the robbery of a Papa John's delivery driver that took place two days after the Wyman Park incident.

In court, Perry apologized to Schiffer and his own family in the courtroom; the victims did not attend the hearing.

Schiffer noted Perry had no prior record.

"What a way to start," she said.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton