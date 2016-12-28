Two men crash in Catonsville after Howard County grocery store robbery, police chase

Two men were arrested in a robbery at a grocery store in Woodstock that led to a police pursuit to Baltimore County, and ended in Catonsville, where the suspects crashed, police said.

Charges are pending against the men, who were not named by police.

The robbery took place just before 6:30 a.m. at the Weis grocery store in the 10800 block of Birmingham Way, Howard County police said.

Howard County officers pursued the suspects' vehicle until they crossed into Baltimore County, where they crashed at Bloomsbury and Montemar avenues in Catonsville about 15 minutes later.

At least one of the suspects bailed out of the car before they were both found and arrested by Howard and Baltimore county police.

Police released no further details. This story will be updated.

