Fight involving pepper spray breaks out inside Woodlawn High School; 2 students arrested

Two Baltimore County students were arrested Tuesday morning after a fight broke out inside Woodlawn High School, police said.

One of the students involved used pepper spray, affecting five other students in her vicinity, said county police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

Two of the students who were pepper-sprayed were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, he said. The other three didn’t require immediate medical attention.

A school resource officer learned of the incident at around 9 a.m., Vinson said. He determined that three female students — one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds — were involved, two of whom were arrested, Vinson said.

Neither of the students have been officially charged.

Earlier this month, 11 students at Southwest Academy were injured after a 12-year-old boy sprayed mace in the cafeteria.

