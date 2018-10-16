Man fatally shot while delivering food in Catonsville, Baltimore County police say

A food delivery man was fatally shot in Catonsville on Monday night, Baltimore County police said.

Idrissa Derme, 46, was found unconscious in the street in the 900 block of Vanderwood Road in Catonsville around 8 p.m., police said.

Derme, of the 1900 block of Mosher Street, was delivering a food order for a local carry-out restaurant to an address on Vanderwood Road when he was shot once. He pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are searching for witnesses who saw or heard anything leading up to the shooting.

Detectives believe a robbery might have been the motive for the shooting and are asking for anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

