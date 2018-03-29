Who is Adnan Syed? Here are the most recent updates in the case chronicled by 'Serial' podcast

Adnan Syed is a former Baltimore student who was charged in the killing of his high school girlfriend in 1999, a case that was the subject of the wildly popular “Serial” podcast.

On Thursday, Maryland’s second-highest court upheld a judge’s ruling that overturned Syed’s murder conviction, and granted Syed a second trial. Here’s what you should know about Syed and his case:

Syed was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his former girlfriend, Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee, whose body was found in Leakin Park.

Syed maintained his innocence, and in 2014 his case attracted international attention when it was featured on the “Serial” podcast, which was downloaded millions of times and prompted legions of listeners to scrutinize the case online.

Syed was granted a post-conviction hearing in February 2016, during which his new attorneys argued that his original counsel had failed to call Asia McClain — now McClain Chapman — as an alibi witness. They also questioned the reliability of cellphone evidence used to place Syed at the spot where Lee's body was found.

Four months later, retired Judge Martin Welch, who had denied Syed's previous request for a new trial, vacated his conviction and ordered a new trial. The judge said questions about the cellphone tower evidence should have been raised by Syed's original team.

The Maryland attorney general’s office appealed Welch’s ruling in August 2016. And this week, Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals upheld Welch’s ruling. This ruling could still be appealed again, sending it to the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.

The nationally syndicated radio program "This American Life" revisited Syed's case as part of a new podcast series called "Serial."

Sarah Koenig, a former Baltimore Sun reporter, spent more than a year examining the case, with periodic contributions from then-Sun reporter Justin George.

The popularity of the podcast led to renewed interest in the case.

This article will be updated.

