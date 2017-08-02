Disqualified White Marlin Open winner appeals judge's ruling

A man who lost out on $2.8 million in prize money after a federal judge found he violated the rules of an Ocean City fishing tournament is appealing the ruling.

Philip G. Heasley of Naples, Fla., who caught the winning 76.5-pound white marlin in the contest last August, was found to have violated tournament rules by failing two polygraph tests, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ruled in June.

Heasley is appealing the ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va. In a statement Wednesday, he called the judge’s decision “fundamentally wrong.”

“It became clear that the judge based much of his ruling on a deeply flawed assumption, and discarded facts, evidence and eyewitness testimony that contradicted it. The Kallianassa crew and I caught the tournament’s only qualifying white marlin fairly, legally and without violating any tournament rules.” Heasley said.

The organizers of the White Marlin Open, which calls itself the "world's largest billfish tournament" and draws more than 300 boats and 2,000 participants, filed an "order of interpleader" in September, asking the court to decide the winner.

“I feel confident that Judge Bennett’s decision will be held up in the federal court,” said Jim Motsko, president of the tournament.

Bennett found that because Heasley did not satisfy the tournament’s polygraph requirement, violating an agreement he signed to participate in the contest, he was therefore was not entitled to the prize money.

The judge also found that Heasley and the crew of the Kallianassa violated the tournament rules when they dropped their fishing lines before the 8:30 a.m. start time on Aug. 9, the day they caught the winning fish.

The court’s ruling meant the first-place prize money was to be distributed among 13 competitors who won other categories during the tournament.

“Whatever the outcome of the appeal, I could not let this ruling stand unchallenged. This has become about more than a winning white marlin. We’re honorable people, and we will continue to fight for our reputation and the truth,” Heasley’s statement said.

The 44th White Marlin Open is scheduled for to begin Monday in Ocean City.

