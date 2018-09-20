What they're saying about the mass shooting at Maryland workplace

Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting in Harford County on Thursday morning resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said a shooting occurred in a Rite Aid distribution center in Perryman outside of Aberdeen around 9 a.m and that a suspect is in custody.

The shooting comes less than a year after another workplace shooting less than 10 miles away.

Here is what officials are saying:

Gov. Larry Hogan (Republican, Md.): “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

State Sen. Bob Cassilly (Republican, who represents the area): “Three years, three mass shootings in District 34. This is so very sad. It’s really a great community.”

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat, Md.): “Just horrific.”

Ben Jealous, Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor: “Praying for all those touched by the Harford County shooting this morning.”

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (Democrat, Md.): “My heart is with the families and victims of those impacted. But words are not enough, we must do more to end the toll of gun violence in our communities.”

U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (Democrat, 2nd District): “Praying for the victims and their loved ones. Please join me.”

