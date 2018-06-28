What they're saying about the fatal shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis

Five people are dead and several others are “gravely injured” after a shooting at the Capital Gazette in Anne Arundel County, a paper that is owned by The Baltimore Sun, according to officials. A shooter is in custody, police said.

Here’s what people are saying about the fatal shooting:

Gov. Larry Hogan: “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. … Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence: “We are monitoring the horrific shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. Karen & I are praying for the victims and their families. We commend the swift action by law enforcement and all the first responders on the scene.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh called the shooting “devastating” and asked people to stay away from the scene.

Ben Jealous, who recently won Maryland’s Democratic primary for governor, said he was “deeply saddened.”

"As we await more information from the authorities, I'm keeping everyone at The Capital Gazette and the surrounding community in my thoughts and prayers. I’m grateful to our law enforcement for their efforts to respond to this crisis and ensure the safety of Marylanders in the area,” he said in a statement.

Maryland House Speaker Mike Busch tweeted that he’s “horrified to hear of the shooting at @capgaznews in Annapolis.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “My heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence.”

Sen. Ben Cardin: “Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now.”

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger tweeted that he was “sickened over the shooting at the Capital Gazette.”

“They are a dedicated group of journalists who perform an invaluable community service. Prayers continuing that everyone will walk away from this horrific tragedy. Please join me.”

Robin Quillon, president of the MDDC Board of Directors and publisher of the Cumberland Times-News, on behalf of the Board of Directors of MDDC Press Association said: “Our hearts go out to the families and to the victims and we stand ready to help members of our fellow newsroom in any way. The Capital Gazette is a critical part of the community in Annapolis and in our Association. We stand firmly with them and grieve their losses.”

The Naval Academy: “We are grieving with their staff and loved ones after the tragic events that occurred today.”

House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer: “My thoughts and prayers are with the staff, first responders, & others on the scene.”

Rep. Anthony Brown: “Heartbreaking to hear of multiple injuries and potential fatalities at @capgaznews. My prayers are with the families and loved ones of all the victims.”

Rep. John Sarbanes: “I am deeply saddened by reports of a shooting at @capgaznews. My thoughts are with the paper’s staff and their families at this difficult time.”

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings: “My heart goes out to the families and victims of the shooting at the Capital Gazette. We have had to witness far too many of these atrocities, and it is time to put an end to them. I will continue to monitor the scene, and ask you all to keep the victims in your prayers.”

