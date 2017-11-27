Three killed near Westside Shopping Center in past two weeks, Baltimore police say

A man was killed before dawn Monday near Westside Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore — the third killing in the area in the last two weeks, police said.

The man, whose name was not released Monday morning, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Saint Benedict St. in Millhill, a few blocks southwest of the shopping center, about 1:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The fatal shooting came two days after the killing of Alexus McBride, a 35-year-old man, who was shot to death Saturday in the 200 block of S. Catherine St. in the Shipley Hill neighborhood just north of the shopping center. A third victim — Stefon Cook, 20, who was shot in the 1900 block of Wilhelm St. in Carrollton Ridge, a few blocks east, on Nov. 18 — also died Saturday, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating any relationship between the killings and “leaving no stone unturned,” said Detective Donny Moses, a police spokesman.

“With the proximity, of course they always check, but it’s too early to say” whether the killings are related, Moses said.

No phone number was listed for McBride’s or Cook’s addresses.

Police also identified another victim who was shot to death over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Travon Johnson, 30, was killed Friday in the 3900 block of Ridgewood Ave. in the Dolfield neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore, police said. A call to Johnson’s family Monday was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

CAPTION Baltimore City Police dispatch scanner audio following shooting of Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15. (Audio courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department via Broadcastify, video courtesy of ScannerAudio) Baltimore City Police dispatch scanner audio following shooting of Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15. (Audio courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department via Broadcastify, video courtesy of ScannerAudio) CAPTION The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video)

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6