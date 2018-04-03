BGF member who admitted to killing witness sentenced to 31 years in prison

A Baltimore Guerilla Family member who pleaded guilty to the murder of a witness to prevent him from testifying against a fellow gang member has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Wesley Jamal Brown, 25, of Baltimore, had admitted to killing Moses Malone in the 600 block of Cokesbury Ave. in May 2013 to keep Malone from taking the stand in a state case. Malone had been robbed and shot previously by Brown’s half-brother and fellow gang member Norman Handy, had identified Handy to police as the suspect, and had been planning to testify against him, prosecutors said.

Brown, who also admitted to drug dealing, robbery, witness tampering and witness retaliation, was one of nine reputed BGF members charged in a federal case with allegations they previously faced in state court.

The BGF Greenmount Avenue Regime operated in the Northeast Baltimore corridor between 2005 and September 2017, federal prosecutors said. Brown admitted to personally dealing cocaine and heroin on at least two separate occasions in 2013.

A little over a week after Malone’s murder, Brown exchanged text messages with a BGF associate and agreed to sell the .22-caliber handgun that he had used to kill Malone for $250, federal prosecutors said.

Harry J. Trainor Jr. and Christopher Michael Davis, the attorneys who represented Brown through his plea and sentencing, declined to comment.

The 378-month prison sentence is to be served consecutively with any state sentence, and is to be followed by five years of supervised release.

CAPTION Maryland's second highest court has upheld a judge's ruling overturning the murder conviction of Adnan Syed. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Maryland's second highest court has upheld a judge's ruling overturning the murder conviction of Adnan Syed. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges this morning in U.S. District Court in Baltimore — about two hours after the Democrat formally resigned his Senate seat in the Maryland General Assembly. Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges this morning in U.S. District Court in Baltimore — about two hours after the Democrat formally resigned his Senate seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6