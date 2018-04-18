Two men killed in shootings Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore police say

Two men were killed in West Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore police said, continuing a spate of violence from over the weekend.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest at about 1:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Lombard St. in the Hollins Market neighborhood, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Yellow police tape barred traffic to the block, where homicide detectives and uniformed officers looked at shell casings on the street. Investigators remained on the scene when students from nearby James McHenry Elementary were dismissed, and some passed by the officers.

About 10 minutes after that shooting, police said a second man was shot multiple times, about a mile away, in the area of Payson Street and Penrose Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood. Police said the victim, a 36-year-old man, died at the hospital.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said detectives were investigating whether the two shootings were related. The department did not release the victims’ names Wednesday.

The Penrose neighborhood saw an increase in violence last month, including a triple shooting that injured two men and a woman in the 1900 block of Penrose Ave., the same area as the shooting on Wednesday.

Increased violence has continued this week. Five people were killed over the weekend; more than a half-dozen others were injured in shootings.

Jerod Watson, 24, was killed Sunday in the 3800 block of W. Franklin Ave., also in Allendale, police said.

Watson’s father, James Watson, said his son left their home on Sunday to go shopping. He said their last conversation was about the shooting of a 65-year-old woman nearby.

Pinky Louise Ruffin was shot and killed on the porch of her home in the 3900 block of W. Mulberry St. on Saturday night.

James Watson said detectives told him that they believed his son was targeted but he did not know why.

It was not the first time his son had been shot, he said.

Jerod Watson was shot four times when he was 14, near the family’s home in the 400 block of Lyndhurst St., just south of Edmondson Avenue. Watson said he dropped his son off to talk to his friends, and then parked his car. Once inside the house, Watson said he heard the shots nearby. He said his son didn’t suffer any long-term injuries from that shooting. He said no arrests were ever made.

Watson said his son went on to graduate from Edmondson-Westside High School in 2012. He also worked with his father, who is a groundskeeper at the nearby New Cathedral Cemetery, cleaning the office and mowing grass, his father said.

“I kept him close after he got shot,” Watson said.

But he said his son stopped working and he had drifted in recent years.

“He got kind of sidetracked as some young men do,” Watson said.

Online court records show Jerod Watson had been charged multiple times for drug-related offense, but most appeared to have been dropped. He had open warrants for second-degree assault and traffic violations, records show.

“I’m not saying he was an angel but he did not deserve that,” Watson said.

On the sidewalk outside his home, someone had spray-painted “No shoot Zone #81.”

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or text tips to 443-902-4824.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5