Two remaining suspects arrested in carjacking of pregnant Baltimore County teacher

Baltimore County Police have arrested the remaining two suspects — both girls — in the carjacking of a pregnant Baltimore County school teacher last week.

The teacher at Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville suffered minor injuries when the carjackers assaulted her Friday and stole her purse, cellphone and car, police said.

In total, four girls participated in the carjacking, police said. One of the suspects, 16, who was arrested Tuesday, will be charged as an adult, police said. They are waiting to release her name until after her bail hearing Tuesday evening. Another suspect, 15, was arrested Monday. Police said both girls confessed to their involvement in the Villa Cresta case and other crimes in Baltimore.

Two other suspects were arrested over the weekend, including Tyana K. Holmes, 16, who is charged as an adult, and a 14-year-old girl who is related to Holmes.

Together, the four allegedly stole four cars — a Kia Sportage belonging to the teacher at Villa Cresta as well as two Ford Fusions and a Dodge Journey — from area schools, according to police. At each location, they made up a story to get inside the building, and stole purses and car keys, police said. They did not carry a weapon.

“These girls were attempting to gain access to the interior of the school through deception to get their hands on faculty members’ purses,” said Officer Jennifer Peach, spokeswoman for Baltimore County Police. They would use the key fob to identify the car in the parking lot.

The girls also showed up at another school, Pleasant Plains Elementary School in Towson, police said, and attempted to get inside the building but were asked to leave.

Peach said she did not know where the girls were enrolled in school, adding that at least one of the suspects had missed much of the school year.

The Dodge and the two Ford vehicles have since been recovered, Peach said, but the Kia remains missing.

Police said the four suspects have been linked to additional street robberies and purse snatchings in the city.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik