Eight boys charged with riot, thwarted escape at Frederick County juvenile detention center

Eight teens at a state juvenile detention center in Frederick County have been charged in an alleged riot and escape attempt Sunday that sent three staff members to the hospital and ended in a barricade that required a trained negotiator to coax them out, Maryland State Police said.

Three of the teenagers — Diego Glay, 19, Daniel Ennos, 17, and Bernard Moore, 17 — were charged as adults in the disturbance at the Victor Cullen Center in Sabillasville, state police said. The other five were charged as juveniles and were not named.

The riot began as a fight between two of the youths in a living area, and it escalated into a full-on fracas when staff tried to intervene and the teenagers fought with them and took their keys and radios, state police said. The boys were able to leave the living area and reach the grounds, but none were able to escape.

In the process, they kicked out a window, kicked in an office trailer door and broke a trailer window, state police said. In addition to taking the keys and radios, the boys took candy from a trailer they broke into, state police said. None of the boys were injured in the riot, according to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

Glay was charged with first-degree escape, second-degree assault, riot, malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and theft under $100. Ennos and Moore are each charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree escape, riot, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, and theft under $100.

A public defender who previously represented Glay did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Ennos and Moore did not have attorneys listed in the state’s online court records.

The other five youths were charged as juveniles with riot, second-degree assault, first-degree escape, property destruction and theft. All eight remain in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services.

The investigation is continuing and further charges may be filed, state police said.

CAPTION Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video) Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A bump stock is an alteration that allows a semiautomatic rifle to fire like an automatic weapon (Los Angeles Times video) A bump stock is an alteration that allows a semiautomatic rifle to fire like an automatic weapon (Los Angeles Times video)

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6