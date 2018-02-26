Police: Baltimore man arrested after threatening to shoot University of Maryland officers

Baltimore County police arrested a 21-year-old Baltimore man after he allegedly threatened to shoot University of Maryland, College Park police officers.

Ryan Matthew Sulkowski was charged Sunday with threatening mass violence and disturbing school operations, but was released Monday after a judge deemed that he was no threat. Sulkowski is listed in the University of Maryland student directory.

University of Maryland Police Department Chief David Mitchell sent a message to the campus community Monday saying that the department’s criminal investigations unit received a complaint last week regarding “concerning behavior from an individual.”

Mitchell said Sulkowski talked about applying for firearms and was waiting on a background check. He allegedly said he had access to other firearms and was going to shoot university police officers.

“Based upon this information, the University of Maryland Police Department deployed resources and took several precautionary safety measures,” Mitchell wrote.

But Sulkowski’s lawyer said the complaint resulted from a dispute between Sulkowski and his roommate.

“He has no guns. He never applied for a gun permit. There were no guns in the residence,” lawyer Gary Bernstein said.

Bernstein said it was unfortunate that Sulkowski was charged, but said it was reflective of “this time that we live in.” A recent mass shooting at a high school in Florida has heightened fears on school campuses.

Bernstein said Sulkowski has withdrawn from the university.

