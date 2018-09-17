Lawsuit alleges culture of covering up sexual assault complaints in Baltimore County, UMBC

A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that Baltimore County prosecutors and detectives, as well as officials with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, covered up complaints of sexual assault.

The suit, filed Sept. 10 in U.S. District Court, was brought by two former UMBC students. It claims the women were raped in separate incidents, and each were met by authorities who humiliated, intimidated and deceived them as part of an intentional effort to “cover up justifiable complaints of sexual assault.”

Defendants include Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, UMBC, Baltimore County police and the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland. Shellenberger declined to comment. A spokesman with the county police department declined to comment due to the pending litigation.

The plaintiffs contend their experiences are representative of a “concealed epidemic of sexual assault in Baltimore County,” and are seeking $10 million in damages. The Baltimore Sun is withholding their names.

“We have evidence that Baltimore County has continued to conceal or fail to act on reports of sexual assault despite their previous promises to change,” said attorney Rignal W. Baldwin, who is representing the women.

Baltimore County police announced in 2016 that it would review three years' worth of rape cases that investigators deemed unfounded after a Buzzfeed News investigation looked at the number of rape cases unfounded in the county.

The plaintiffs are also seeking compensation for violations of Title IX, which requires colleges to respond to sexual assault claims as they would to other forms of gender discrimination. UMBC is one of hundreds of universities currently under investigation by the federal government for its handling of sexual assault cases.

A coalition of student activists organized a protest Monday to demand accountability from campus officials. They said they want to see UMBC's police chief Paul Dillion immediately removed from his position "for his failure to enact justice, for his use of fear tactics against survivors, for his disregard for safety."

The two women’s painful experiences reflect those of other sexual assault victims, the lawsuit states. An estimated one in five women will be sexually assaulted while in college, studies have shown.

One of the plaintiffs in the suit claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted three years ago by a UMBC student on campus while she attended the university. She submitted to a rape kit, only to later discover that it was destroyed.

“No one told [the victim] that the evidence she had endured a painful and intrusive examination to collect would be destroyed before the administrative process could finish,” the lawsuit says.

Additionally, the plaintiff was discouraged by UMBC police from reporting the incident to local law enforcement, according to the suit. Instead, the incident was subject to an investigation by the school, which exonerated the assailant. When the plaintiff then reported the rape to police, the case was improperly closed, according to the suit. The chief of UMBC police is named as a defendant.

The suit also makes reference to media reports that Baltimore County police wrongly classified reports of sexual assault against women, and says the county has categorized “hundreds of legitimate reports as unfounded” without properly investigating them.

Police deemed 34 percent of rape accusations in Baltimore County in 2014 to be unfounded. The national average that year was 7 percent.

Shellenberger defended the department in 2016, saying cases he reviewed as part of the Buzzfeed report were not considered crimes under state law. Maryland, he said, has a very specific definition of rape, which requires force.

Another plaintiff named in the suit says she was gang-raped by three UMBC athletes last October, while she was a student at Towson University. The suit said she is a former UMBC student.

According to the lawsuit, the woman and a friend left a Towson bar around 1 a.m. Oct. 20 and went to an apartment, where the men likely mixed drugs in a vodka bottle and encouraged the women to drink from it before raping both of them. Only one of the women is a party to the lawsuit. That victim says she can only remember “horrific fragmentary memories” of the assault.

She submitted to a rape kit and reported the case to police, but it was “inexplicably closed,” the suit said.

In March, the victim asked the court to intervene, and a managing court commissioner charged all three men with first degree rape and related charges. Those charges were later dismissed.

According to the lawsuit, the State’s Attorney then began a pattern of intimidating behavior as retaliation for the woman’s actions, including sending prosecutors to her house. About two months later, the lawsuit claims, the victim’s sister was fired from her internship in the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office’s domestic violence section as a form of retaliation.

The suit says all three of the men accused were members of UMBC's Conference Championship-winning baseball team.

“It is our practice to take athletes off the roster when criminally charged, but we do not take actions to remove students from educational or extracurricular activities unless and until there is a finding of responsibility,” said Lisa Akchin, associate vice president.

In response to the suit, a spokeswoman for UMBC said that school leaders, including President Freeman A. Hrabowski III, had met with students on Sunday to discuss their concerns.

“What we learned is that as much as we have done to follow the policies and the state and federal laws around sexual misconduct… what we have done is clearly not enough,” Akchin said.

A University System of Maryland spokesman said it is “committed to reducing the incidence of sexual misconduct and to responding when it happens.”

The statement said the University System of Maryland and its 12 institutions “have adopted new policies and procedures reflecting our commitment to addressing sexual misconduct, and the USM supports each institution in furtherance of this commitment.”