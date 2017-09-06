Police seek to identify suspects in murder of Maryland politician's grandson

Baltimore police released surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of identifying suspects in the murder of the grandson of Maryland House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch.

Tyrone Ray, 22, was killed on Monday in the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue, just blocks from his paternal grandparents’ house.

Branch, who has represented Baltimore in the General Assembly for 22 years, previously described Ray as a “normal, average kid” who still lived with his mother.

Ray was one of seven people killed in Baltimore over the Labor Day weekend.

The surveillance video released by police shows two suspects walking in the parking lot of what appears to be a convenience store. One wears a light-colored hoodie with the hood wrapped tightly around his head. The other suspect is harder to identify but appears to be wearing dark clothing.

Police said Ray was chatting with two people around noon when those people opened fire. He died a short time later at a hospital from multiple gun shot wounds.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100, text tips to 443-902-4824 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

