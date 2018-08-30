17-year-old among two shot in Baltimore overnight, police say

Two people, including a 17-year-old, were injured in shootings overnight, police said Thursday.

At 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call about a 21-year-old male victim who had walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to Baltimore police. The man told police he was shot in the 3500 block of Hanover St. in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

A couple of hours later, about 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a 17-year-old male victim who walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wound to the elbow. He told police he was shot in the 3600 block of Reisterstown Road in the Park Circle neighborhood.

Anyone with information may call Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

