Two men fatally shot in Baltimore overnight, police say

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents overnight, Baltimore police said Tuesday.

Police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head Monday around 11:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Oswego Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

About an hour later, officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4000 block of Brendan Avenue in Northeast Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call 410-396-2100 or to leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7lockup.

