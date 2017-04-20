Hate crime charges dismissed against two women accused of setting Trump sign on fire, police say

Hate crime charges were dropped against two women accused of burning a Trump sign in Princess Anne, police said.

"The decision to dismiss the charges was based upon a joint decision between the Princess Anne Police Department and the Somerset County State's Attorney's Office upon reviewing the case," said a statement from Timothy R. Bozman, chief of the Princess Anne Police Department.

D'Asia R. Perry, of Baltimore, and Joy M. Shuford, of Owings Mills, both 19, were charged with multiple offenses, after a Trump campaign sign belonging to Wink's Sporting Goods in Princess Anne was set on fire on April 14.

In addition to the hate crime charge, the statement said the second-degree arson charges were also dropped on Thursday.

Both women still face charges including malicious burning, trespassing and malicious destruction of property. Neither has an attorney listed in online court records.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

Trump sign fire Deborah Gates / AP This photo shows fire damage to a Trump and Kathy Szeliga campaign sign along Carole Lane in Princess Anne. Two arrests were made in connection with the fire. This photo shows fire damage to a Trump and Kathy Szeliga campaign sign along Carole Lane in Princess Anne. Two arrests were made in connection with the fire. (Deborah Gates / AP) (Deborah Gates / AP)

twitter.com/janders5