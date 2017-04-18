Baltimore-area women charged in burning of Trump sign in Princess Anne

Two Baltimore-area women were charged with lighting a Trump sign on fire in Somerset County, officials said.

Princess Anne police have charged D'Asia R. Perry, of Baltimore, and Joy M. Shuford, of Owings Mills, both 19, with multiple offenses, including second-degree arson and committing a hate crime, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

The Trump campaign sign is located in shopping center on Carole Lane in Princess Anne, and is owned by Robert Wink, the fire marshal's office said.

The fire was started early Friday morning and caused $800 in damage. It spread to nearby vegetation but would extinguished by the fire department, the office said.

Perry was identified by police as the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. She was located on the campus of University of Maryland Eastern Shore and taken into custody, the office said. Shuford turned herself into Princess Anne Police on Saturday.

Both women were released on a $20,000 unsecured bond. Neither have an attorney listed in online court records.

