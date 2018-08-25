Towson pharmacist guilty of federal drug charges after admitting to trading sex for pills

A pharmacist who practiced in Towson pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of distributing oxycodone after admitting to trading sex for pills, according to federal prosecutors.

Richard Daniel Hiller, 64, admitted in a plea agreement to filling fake prescriptions for oxycodone for several women in exchange for sexual favors.

On “numerous occasions” between 2014 and 2017, Hiller invited two different women to the pharmacy before it opened, according to the plea agreement. He performed sex acts with them in the rear of the pharmacy before filling their bogus prescriptions, according to the plea agreement.

With a third woman, he gave her oxycodone — often without a prescription — after asking her to send him nude photos and videos of her, according to the plea agreement. He also groped and kissed her. Hiller also filled prescriptions that he knew she fraudulently obtained from different doctors.

When she rejected Hiller’s advances, he called her doctors to notify them of her scheme to get multiple prescriptions, according to the plea agreement.

Prosecutors said some of the women re-sold many of the pills they got from Hiller.

During the time period this was going on, prosecutors said Hiller distributed about 20,500 oxycodone pills.

Hiller, who lives in Owings Mills, is scheduled for sentencing in November and faces 20 years in prison for distributing oxycodone and 20 years for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

