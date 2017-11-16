A timeline of violence in Baltimore

Following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody, and the subsequent protests and rioting, the city has experienced a surge in violence that continues today. Since then, the city has surpassed 300 killings each year, after not having reached that mark since the 1990s. This week’s killing of a bartender in South Baltimore and the fatal shooting of homicide detective Sean Suiter in Harlem Park are the most recent examples of the escalating violence.