Baltimore police find truck linked to Brooklyn woman's abduction

Baltimore police said they recovered a truck that was believed to be connected to the abduction of a 29-year-old woman who was kidnapped and killed this week in South Baltimore.

Police recovered the black Ford truck connected to Tiffany Jones’ abduction on Wednesday in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, Baltimore Police Department spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said in an email.

Jones, 29, was abducted by two men in the 3600 block of Potee St. in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police. Her body was found by firefighters in a burned vacant house less than a mile away on 7th Street on Wednesday morning.

Jones was a mother of two and a Brooklyn resident. Police are investigating her death, and anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or text them at 443-902-4824.

