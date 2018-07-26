Three men shot, one killed Wednesday in Baltimore, police say

Three men were shot — one fatally — in two separate incidents in Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to police.

At about 11:15 p.m., Baltimore police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of South Payson St. in Southwest Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood.

Officers found two shooting victims, according to police. A 43-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he died. Another man, 39, was also taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shootings, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100, text tips to 443-902-4824 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting in Mondawmin, where officers were called to the 2400 block of Monroe Street at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating that incident, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan